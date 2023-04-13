Editor, regardless of people’s political affiliation, Democrat, Republican or whatever, one party arresting their political opponents in this country is unprecedented and very dangerous. It’s reminiscent of dictatorships.

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.