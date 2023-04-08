As an LCC Foundation board member, I can tell you that a donation to the Students in Need campaign makes a real difference in people’s lives right here in our community. It could be your neighbor, your co-worker, or your friend who needs a small grant to stay in school and complete their education.

Here’s a note from Saraya, one of the students helped:

“I had lost my job due to COVID and fell behind financially. Having two children to raise, I felt overwhelmed. Thanks to your contribution to my education, I am able to focus on my pressing financial issues such as housing and fulfilling the needs of my children. I am forever grateful for your generosity. Thank you for providing me with the support I needed to continue down my personal path of growth. I hope to be in a position one day to be able to pay this forward.”

If you donated last year, Saraya’s “thank you” is for you. If you haven’t donated yet, here’s your chance to make a difference!

Joanna Asplund, LCC Foundation Board member

Kelso

