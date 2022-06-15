Letter to the Editor: Americans should brush up on the constitution

Studies show that many American citizens know little or nothing about the U.S. Constitution. Take these two false remarks:

1. "The Preamble of the U.S. Constitution proclaims that 'we hold these truths to be self-evident: That all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.' "

Actually, there is nothing wrong with this statement of unalienable rights. The problem is that this statement does not appear in the U.S. Constitution; it appears in the Declaration of Independence.

2. "The U.S. government has delegated too much power to the states."

The speaker does not understand the structure of the government under the U.S. Constitution. It is, in fact, the people and the states who have delegated powers to the U.S. government, not the other way around. This structure is re-emphasized in the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The fact is that the U.S. government has (unconstitutionally) usurped some powers from the states.

Jack Malone

Longview

