The expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers has been widely proclaimed as an assault on democracy, when in fact, it is really a consequence of democracy.

In a democracy, the majority has full control and can easily abuse the minority. It is for this reason that our founding fathers took care to not create a democracy but rather a constitutional republic, where the rights of the minority are protected by laws.

In America, there is a large number of voters who are ill-informed and easily swayed by a biased media. This group could easily become a majority. I pray we will never abandon the rule of law and become a pure democracy. Adolf Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany following a series of electoral victories by the Nazi Party.

Dan Myers

Kelso

