Letter to the Editor: Abortions should be included in population decline story

The article "Oregon population declines," printed on Dec. 23 in The Daily News on A3, and states Multnomah County declined by 2,300 residents in 2022. The article mentions nothing about the abortion numbers, with an increase of 18% for 2022.

Health, rights, choice and planning are the conscience's "soap and water" and rhetoric for abortion, like "fewer people being born." The article's solution is to have new young college professionals staff Oregon business and spend their money locally.

Sen. Chuck Schumer's solution to population shrinkage is to grant a path to citizenship to our unregistered immigrants to likely staff the nation's factories. National Right to Life reports 63 million-plus abortions have been performed in the United States since Roe v Wade. Are these numbers signals of a nation's social health?

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock