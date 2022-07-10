Letter to the Editor: Abortion laws need careful thought

We are missing the point on this abortion issue.

Granted, we need to think carefully about our choice of abortion laws, but here is a root cause I haven't heard anybody talking about: people get abortions because they don't want to love the babies. And if we make abortions illegal, they still won't want to love the babies.

So, under the current laws we have floods of unwanted dead babies. But under the new laws, we can expect to have floods of unwanted live babies.

Babies who are well loved usually grow up to be loving adults. And unwanted babies sometimes have lifelong attitude problems including anger, hatred and violence.

See, this is a problem that can't be solved with laws. Because you can't use a law to make anybody love anybody.

And until people are ready to love the babies, our problem remains.

William Moriarty

Kelso