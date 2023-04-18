I understand that, a few months ago, several unwanted children or abused children were being kept in hotels or motels because there were not enough foster parents who wanted to take care of them.

Without abortion, we will need to build a large orphanage for the unwanted, abandoned or damaged children. It will need a hospital on the side for those children who have been injured by the attempted abortion, or abused by shaking, throwing, beatings and, yes, by rape.

We will also need a prison for those women who have tried or managed to have an abortion, and also those who attempted them. It will also need a hospital attached to it for those women who are infected, perhaps dying, from failing self-inflicted attempts at abortion, or from an unsanitary kitchen table abortion.

In the 1920s, two young women died. I know the family rumors, but their deaths were listed as peritonitis.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso

