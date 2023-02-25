Does China think that if they take over Taiwan we will still allow at least one ship a day into the Columbia River?
Chuck Wallace
Longview
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.
