The recent article of the Cowlitz Tribe planting camas bulbs brought a story to my memory. My grandfather, Albert Ross, was born in 1856 near Rainer, Oregon. His family had come west on the Oregon Trail in 1851 and later moved to Puyallup, Washington. Grandpa Ross told me this story about his life as a young man.

Grandpa and his brother planned to capture wild horses, the Native Americans called wild horses, Cayuse. The brothers were assisted by two Native American Indians and had searched for Cayuse all that morning. The brothers had packed lunches but the Indians hadn’t brought any food with them. About lunch time, their Indian guides suddenly stopped, jumped from their horses and began pulling up and eating the bulbs of the Lacamas flower for their lunch. Grandfather cautioned us not to eat the bulbs with blooms of white flowers as they may be poisonous. I have never eaten any camas plants but I’ve often thought of Grandpa Ross’ story whenever I saw the blue flowers blooming on the prairies.