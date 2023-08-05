We appreciate the 20th Avenue Bridge being opened this week after more than a month and a half, but did no one working on the bridge notice even one of the many potholes in the roadway on the bridge?

I know a Longview Public Works director made a very pointed statement at one of the council meetings that we attended that they (the city) don’t have a pothole patrol crew and that it was up to the citizens of Longview to report any potholes in the city, but come on! Closing the bridge for that long and not even taking the time to fix the roadway?

Linda Boyd

Longview

