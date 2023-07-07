I would like to respond to my old friend Ed Hamilton.

His options don’t make my list.

What I hate the most, is Trump’s undeniable attempt to overthrow the honest and legitimate election of Joe Biden and democracy itself in this country. Even before the election was held, Steve Bannon predicted that Trump was going to declare victory on election night even though he won’t be winning, he did. After his loss, there was a multi-state effort to install fake electors in swing states.

Trump personally called state election officials and legislators and threatened and cajoled them to alter the true election results. Finally, he called on his supporters to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and exhorted them to march to the Capitol even though he knew many were armed, to “fight like hell or you won’t have a country anymore.” We all witnessed the result.

If you are a Trump believer, I hope you understand that you are believing in the most scrupulously documented, prolific liar in the history of mankind.

Electing a man who would overturn an honest election using deceit, cunning and violence would be the end of American democracy. In 2024 we have a stark choice, democracy or dictatorship?

Dave Van Curen

Longview

