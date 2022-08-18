 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: To run again, Trump must admit he lost

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Donald Trump can never run for President again. The Constitution, Amendment XXII: “No person shall be elected President more than twice . . .”

As far as the former President is concerned, he already has been elected twice, even though he lost both contests by several million votes. However, he insists his second election was “stolen” from him by fraud while offering no proof and losing more than 60 court challenges asserting such a thing. To legally run for President in 2024, Trump must first publicly admit he legitimately lost the election to Joe Biden, something he is morally incapable of doing. That is why, among all the other vile and despicable things he has done to disqualify himself, he should never be President again. But, alas, the Constitution has been irrelevant to Trump and his minions for several years.

Ron Naff

People are also reading…

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News