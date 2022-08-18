Letter: To run again, Trump must admit he lost

As far as the former President is concerned, he already has been elected twice, even though he lost both contests by several million votes. However, he insists his second election was “stolen” from him by fraud while offering no proof and losing more than 60 court challenges asserting such a thing. To legally run for President in 2024, Trump must first publicly admit he legitimately lost the election to Joe Biden, something he is morally incapable of doing. That is why, among all the other vile and despicable things he has done to disqualify himself, he should never be President again. But, alas, the Constitution has been irrelevant to Trump and his minions for several years.