Letter: 'Tired of being scared' of guns

Since you Second Amendment gun rights people far outweigh my First Amendment right to the pursuit of life, here's how I am going to protect myself: No more shopping in malls, no big grocery stores, no movie theaters or concerts, no eating in restaurants, no crowded places.

Zoom church only. Sorry big business and politicians. You all care nothing about me or my loved ones except my money and my vote, so you won't get either.

I'm afraid because gun owners can legally carry a gun into your business. Assault weapons serve only one purpose — to kill.

I've no problem with deer rifles, but I'm fed up with gun manufactures selling military-grade assault weapons to the public. Background checks are a Band-Aid. Ban all assault weapons.

No one should be allowed to carry a gun into any school, hospital, church, business, restaurant, park, etc. I'm tired of being scared.

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

