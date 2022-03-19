Letter: Tiny houses a great idea for homeless

Family Promise of Cowlitz County, which was launched in 2019 with 25 churches, has been providing this and so much more for families. The “tiny house” solution being considered by our County is a good solution for those without children.

While my grandson was a Running Start student at LCC he would often help me with projects at Family Promise. I believe volunteering will always be a part of his life. One project was labeling every electrical load with its source — one of eight electrical panels spread over three floors. He became acquainted with the families as we worked throughout the building and still asks me now how they are doing. He is now in his second year at WSU pursuing a degree in construction management and during this summer has an internship with a Seattle construction company.