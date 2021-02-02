Letter: Times have changed for women

This letter to the editor is regarding the Jan. 31 rebuttal from Lynn Harper to the Rev. Liz Kearney.

God calls and God’s followers choose how they will answer. The greatest call to a woman was the call to Mary to be the mother of “the Son of God.” (Luke 1:38)

In the times of Mary, and the writings of Paul to the various churches, women were still considered possessions owned by their father or husband. I ask Lynn Harper, if she is married, does she consider herself a “possession” of her husband? Times and traditions have changed. Paul is well known for his speaking to the traditions of his time.

In our time, one of Paul’s instructions that “women must wear a veil or a headdress at worship” is no longer a tradition. All followers of Christ have their own guidance as to what is right and what is not. It is my prayerful opinion that when God issues a call for someone to minister to God’s people, that person alone has the right to discern the call and to answer.

Carol Thompson

Kelso