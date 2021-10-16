Letter: Time to reexamine city's status quo

Let me start by thanking Chet Makinster for his 14 years on the Longview City Council. Being a council member is a labor of love and the people who serve need to be recognized for their dedication and service to the city. That being said, it is time for change. Periodic turnover is a good thing. With it comes new vitality, new ideas, an interest in questioning the status quo and a passion for the hard work.
Angie Wean is running for City Council. She is smart, energetic, hardworking, a great communicator and passionate in her love for Longview. She is a believer in the importance of collaboration and truly is interested in building on Longview’s strengths and tackling areas where we have difficult problems and need improvement.
Please join me in voting for Angie Wean for Longview City Council.
John Melink
Longview