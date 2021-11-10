 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Time to pay tribute to our veterans
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Time to pay tribute to our veterans

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

On 9/11, America woke up to the horror and chaos from the attack on the twin towers in New York. A foreign enemy had struck a mortal blow to the heartland causing more than 3,000 American deaths and thousands more casualties. In response, former President George W. Bush rallied a shaken nation to unite behind our military forces to bring justice to our enemies.

In the 20-year endless war that followed, American combat troops were on the ground in Afghanistan fighting Taliban tribal bands, aided by al-Qaeda and other forces including Osama bin Laden, suspected of being the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. The resulting military action killed bin Laden and buried many of his tribal followers in the rocks and caves of Afghanistan. We had avenged a ruthless enemy.

So on this Veterans' Day, we pay tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen who fought and died in Afghanistan. They gave their lives, limbs and treasure in service to this country. We honor our soldiers and Marines who won a decisive victory for America. Mission accomplished.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News