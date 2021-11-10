Letter: Time to pay tribute to our veterans

On 9/11, America woke up to the horror and chaos from the attack on the twin towers in New York. A foreign enemy had struck a mortal blow to the heartland causing more than 3,000 American deaths and thousands more casualties. In response, former President George W. Bush rallied a shaken nation to unite behind our military forces to bring justice to our enemies.

In the 20-year endless war that followed, American combat troops were on the ground in Afghanistan fighting Taliban tribal bands, aided by al-Qaeda and other forces including Osama bin Laden, suspected of being the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. The resulting military action killed bin Laden and buried many of his tribal followers in the rocks and caves of Afghanistan. We had avenged a ruthless enemy.

So on this Veterans' Day, we pay tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen who fought and died in Afghanistan. They gave their lives, limbs and treasure in service to this country. We honor our soldiers and Marines who won a decisive victory for America. Mission accomplished.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

