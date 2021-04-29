Letter: Time for officials to act on hosted camp

The famous phrase, "If not now, when?" often is attributed to John F. Kennedy, and others, but was originally penned by Rabbi Hillel (110 B.C.-110 A.D.). The ancient quote really needs to be directed to our city and county leaders, who for years have procrastinated, played politics and made excuses for not dealing with our area's homeless camping problem.

The "excuse making" and dehumanizing of the homeless residents have run their course. In answer to the question, "If not now, when?" I would suggest now is the time to move forward in making this Hosted Encampment Pilot Project a reality.

The project has public, church and TDN support. An excellent Hosted Project Plan and Interlocal Agreement have been created. The $850,000 annual recording fees, earmarked for homeless services, will more than cover costs.

To quote the April 25 TDN editorial headlined "Officials must take action on homeless camp": "We urge officials to act on the plan quickly. It is a good framework."

I totally agree.

John Steppert

Longview

