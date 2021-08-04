Letter: Time for city to seek replacement trees?

Longview is a city of trees and we all enjoy the beauty they add to our surroundings. However, recently we have seen where once again a couple of them have split apart and fallen. One in the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue split and fell on two houses. Another on Friday came down on the road on Northwest Nichols Boulevard near Maple Street. These are just two of the more recent serious instances where our trees are coming apart?

We know the city had an inspection of our tree inventory a few years ago and shortly after we saw a tree split and fall on to Washington Way, another on Kessler Boulevard near Washington Way. It is fortunate that no one has been seriously injured (that I know of) in these instances.

Is it time for the city to start an aggressive replacement of our aging trees? It is interesting that we have not seen anything in TDN about these incidents. Is this not local news?

Michael Getman

Longview

