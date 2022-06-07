Letter: Thoughts and prayers don't cut it

One of the two main political parties in America is too radical, too extreme.

Here are just two examples of extreme positions they support.

A 13-year-old rape victim must carry the baby to term and then support it to adulthood. The woman has no bodily autonomy. The state decides what she must do with her body. There is nothing similar to this in our country. The woman is basically a slave for nine months. Of course, once the baby is born the state washes their hands of it.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 has the right to buy a semi-automatic weapon of war. Its only purpose is to kill as efficiently as possible. If its buys it at a gun show the person might not have to complete a federal background check and can buy as many rounds as can be afforded. No training is required. When that person blows a child’s face off, Republicans can only offer their thoughts and prayers.

Nothing they can do.

Bill Tuss

Longview

