Letter: This year, election choice is obvious

In nearly every election cycle we hear the constant refrain there is no real choice between the candidates. This year that cannot be said of the race in the Third Congressional District. The choice between candidates could not be more stark.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a thoughtful, young woman committed to safeguarding the rights of all constituents, upholding the rule of law and rejecting the outlandish theories of the rabid right. She supports women's rights, those of the marginalized and demonized, and workers.

Her opponent, by contrast, has cast himself as the ally of the extreme far right including Marjorie Taylor Green, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert. He brags he is endorsed by the only president to refuse to accept the peaceful transfer of power and who incited an attempted coup against our nation.

What could be more clear? A vote for an election denier or a vote for a clear eyed, thoughtful supporter of human rights and dignity?

I urge you to support Marie Glusenkamp Perez and reject the wild ravings of a sycophantic supporter of a traitorous president.

Michael Phillips

Kalama