LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: This passage disagrees

In the July 6 Letters to the Editor column, a writer wrote about assigning personhood to a fetus. The writer thought this was irrational thinking. What is this fetus, an elephant? The writer also stated pro-lifers attributed personhood to a fetus based on their belief in the idea of a soul, which they believe is imbued into the fetus at conception by God. In addition, the writer also stated there is no secular evidence this is so and no Biblical citation.

I beg to differ with the writer. Look up Jeremiah: 5 in the Bible. I quote, "Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee..." That pretty well states that even pre-born babies have souls.

Linda Wells

Longview

