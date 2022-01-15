Letter: This is no way to treat our people

I am getting sick and tired of our greedy government. They charge us for everything and they call this a free country. The government keeps borrowing more and more money which we can't possible pay back. And we keep giving foreign countries our money while hundreds of thousands of our people are living on our streets.
This is no way to treat our people. We need to take that money they are throwing away and use it to get this country out of debt and get those people off the streets.
Kent Disney
Longview