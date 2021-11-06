Letter: Thiessen's column was over the line

He does not deny the existence of global warming, although he probably thinks climate change is only about heat. And he thinks killing a few million children through malnutrition is OK because malnutrition deaths have been going down. It’s OK that global warming can kill 116,000 people because 283,000 did not die of cold. Was he thinking of the unprecedented bone-chilling cold waves in Texas and elsewhere that killed many people? And he says those rising sea levels can be easily handled like the Dutch do. Did anyone ask the inhabitants of the Seychelles Islands how they were going to surround their islands with dikes?