Letter: There's much to do to help our lake

The jewel of our city is in trouble. Fallen trees are left to wallow in the lake, posing dangers for rafters, canoers and kayakers.

Weeds, water lilies, milfoil, floating organic balls and plumes are re-growing to soon again nearly choke off narrow parts. In the summer, the lake can appear dirty, cloudy, as a swamp, stagnant, and odorous.

Nine trees are now being attacked by beavers, where bark removal almost encircles the trunks.

Suggestions

• Surround the trees with fencing, like chicken wire, thus protecting them.

• Hire a cleansing barge-like boat to clean the lake every two weeks for the lake to remain beautiful.

• Hoist out, with cranes, the trees left fallen in the lake.

• Perhaps organize a community lake support group to help encourage and enact such changes.

We need to actively continue to beautify and maintain this treasure.

Stephen Chandler

Longview

