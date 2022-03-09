Letter: There are better ways to stop violence

Recently, The Daily News reprinted a piece on Remington settling with victims of the Sandy Hook shooting who claimed their advertising helped cause it. As if a bankrupt company settling out of court instead of fighting was indicative of anything. You would have more credibility if your coverage of violent crime acknowledged there were far better ways to fight it than hounding manufacturers.

Studies in American cities have repeatedly found an astonishing amount of the homicide that occurs is perpetrated by a surprisingly small subset of our population and they usually are known to local law enforcement. Studies in Washington, D.C.; Boston; and Chicago came to the same conclusion. The latest study took place in Fresno, which also found that while the incorrigibles need to be incarcerated many of the younger criminals benefited from diversion programs designed to equip them for something other than a life of crime. In a time of rapidly increasing crime and defunding police departments, efforts to control crime obviously need to focus on those people and not on disarming honest citizens.