Kudos to Jaime Herrera Beutler for her gracious concession after the election results. No whining about being robbed, it's not over yet, I'm not giving up. Could we have expected the same from Joe Kent? I wonder.

OK, people, all who voted for her need to get behind Marie Glusenkampp Perez now. Do you really want Kent in Congress? I think not.

I was a Republican for many years, but I can't in all good conscience say I am now. This isn't my parents Republican Party.

Cheryl Karr

Longview