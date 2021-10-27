Letter: The numbers don't lie on COVID cost

Rep. Joel McIntyre recently wrote an overview of the recent publicity stunt of the Kelso City Council protesting wearing a mask. At the end of his commentary it was mentioned he was a math teacher.

Well let’s imagine the cost of this recent pandemic and its effects to the average taxpayer.

Let’s examine the cost of extended health care, loss of income to businesses and laid off workers, cost of unemployment benefits to laid off workers, loss of personal freedoms as well as strain on insurance companies struggling to cover the claims of death benefits and health care benefits and so on. Then compare those costs to free masks and free vaccines.

A pandemic disease is a natural evolution of humans relating to each other. I question what decision a person would make if bitten by a rabid animal. Would you get the vaccine to save your life? Would you wear a coat/hat in freezing weather?

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso

