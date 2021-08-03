Letter: The most important things in life

I feel the most important things in our lives should be the health an safety of every person within our circle of influence. Optimally, in a good culture, people take responsibility for those around them, and when we don’t do this, 911 gets called.

Recently, a friend of mine was helping a fishing buddy take the cover off of his boat when a bungie cord snapped back and hit him in the glasses, sending shards of glass into his dominant eye. He was care flighted to a hospital for surgery. As of this writing, the eye doctors aren’t sure if he’ll regain his sight again. It was a freak accident. If my friend had been wearing ANSI Z87 rated safety glasses, he may have only gotten a black eye from the impact.

Here’s the bottom line: We should be doing all we can to protect ourselves and those around us from getting hurt, so we don’t have to call 911.

Russell Collier

Longview

