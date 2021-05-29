Letter: The many maladies of misattribution

On May 26, a frequent letter writer to The Daily News enlisted the aid of Vladimir Illich Lenin to illustrate some points about weapons ownership and a free society. It is extremely doubtful that Lenin, who died in 1924, was the provenance of that quote.
For some time there has been a booming industry of faux quotes attributed to Lenin as if he was the font of wisdom about the structural weaknesses of western democracies. These misattributions are beloved by right-wing extremists and gun advocates.
Edward Phillips
Kalama