Letter: The good old days never happened
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: The good old days never happened

Do you remember when America was once the greatest nation on Earth? Remember when our earliest European immigrants negotiated fairly with indigenous people and the needs of each was met? Remember when women were equal to men and able to choose whatever vocation they desired and get the same pay for doing it? Remember when the climate was perfect, the water was pure and coal was clean? Remember when racism did not exist and multiculturalism was seen as an asset to democracy? Remember when guns were used for putting food on the table, not people in the ground? Remember when Congress was so united in spirit that compromise was easy and bills became laws in less than a month? Remember when truth was objective and everyone stipulated to the same facts and lived in the same reality? Remember when pigs could fly, storks delivered our children, and every family pet was a pink unicorn?

Oh, for the good old days — the America we all want to remember, but never had.

Ron Naff

Longview

