Letter: Thanks to those who protect us
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Thanks to those who protect us

I thank police officers in all capacities for being a blue line of protection between ignorance and truth. Most Americans appreciate your endurance to go to work everyday, put your lives on the line and make a difference in ours. It is sad that "woke" progressives choose to blame cops of racism. Honestly, I believe the finger pointers themselves are racist.

As an old, white, conservative male I, too, am labelled with this unfounded bias. America, as a whole, does not carry this sickness. However, like any sin, racism exists in all races and walks of life, especially politics.

We are all blessed to live in the greatest and freest nation on Earth. Don't take it for granted. To survive hatred's dark days ahead, we must get back to law and order. It is high time we expose our love for country and each other by giving thanks to the brave and deserving. I thank God for life and truth. I thank all cops and soldiers for protecting our beliefs.

Roy Schimelpfenig

Woodland

