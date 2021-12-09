 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Thanks to strangers for their kindness

I wanted to thank the total strangers who helped me while I was shopping Dec. 2. The first was a wonderful woman who was behind me in the checkout line at Grocery Outlet. I was trying to put my coat on and she helped me get it on.

The other person who helped me was a gentleman. I was loading my groceries on the conveyor belt at Winco I dropped a dozen eggs and picked them up and the man behind me in line took the paper towels from the cashier and not only wiped up the mess on the floor, but went back and got me another dozen eggs.

I thanked those who helped and I didn't get their names. I just wanted them to know that it's kind and helpful people like them who make this world a better place.

Virginia Madson

Longview

