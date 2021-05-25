Letter: Thanks for support of cemetery district

The voters in the Rainier/Clatskanie Cemetery District need to be applauded and congratulated for recognizing the importance of passing the recent operational and maintenance levy for the 12 cemeteries in the district.

In fact, it was crucial. Now, after the fourth attempt, the district can move forward with the small additional funding to address needed repairs, provide adequate staffing for routine functions, replace old equipment, etc.

This writer wishes to recognize cousin Carol Girt-Warren, who mailed to us an initial contribution for the levy and kickstarted the work of several others in publicizing the district’s request. Upon request, a number of local residents responded with timely and necessary donations.

When placing the roadside signs before the election, my wife and I were met with enthusiasm and supportive property owners. One in particular individual in Goble placed the sign in a prominent location and added two small American flags on the top corner of the sign. What a pleasant surprise and meaningful gesture.

Again, thanks for supporting the staff and volunteers in the Rainier/Clatskanie Cemetery District.

Paul and Judy Nys

Rainier

