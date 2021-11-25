Letter: Thankful at Thanksgiving

Making mashed potatoes or homemade soup reminds me of the wonderful produce we've received from the Seventh Avenue Farmers' Market that runs spring through the end of October, from Bonnie's stall in Longview, to Willow Grove farms to Toutle and the Root Cellar from Chehalis, and baked goods and so much more.

The largest stand, Jo's Country Market supplies my potatoes. Yvonne Krause has owned Jo's market in Clatskanie for 33 years until it recently burned down. From Yakima to Clatskanie to Astoria to Longview she is busy supplying fresh summer produce to several communities and is an anchor for our community in possible difficult times to come.

If you would like to show gratitude, there is an account set up at Fibre Federal Credit Union and also at Wauna Federal Credit Union to help her out as the insurance doesn't go far and we need all our good fresh local produce. The accounts are set up in the name Yvonne Krause/Jo's Country Market.

Leigh Mckeirnan

Kelso

