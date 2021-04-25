 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you to all vaccine workers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I thank all the people who worked April 11 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds so we could get the COVID vaccine.

It was well set up so there was no question as to where to go or what to do.

Thank you wonderful people.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso

