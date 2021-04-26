Letter: Thank you, TDN, for local sports coverage

We really enjoy reading Jordan Nailon's creative and descriptive writings in The Daily News.

The way he humanizes and details the lives of local high school athletes makes me feel I know them personally. Nailon has the talent to write for a much larger newspaper such as the Oregonian or The Seattle Times. His prose reminds me of the late Jim Murray who wrote for the Los Angeles Times for many years.

Longview is blessed to have Jordan Nailon sharing his impressions and musings in The Daily News with the people of Cowlitz County.

In a recent description of a high school pitcher from Woodland, Nailon paints a picture for his readers: "Spin a breaking ball and make a batter buckle for a called strike? Big toothy grin. Let one slip and buzz the tower of an unsuspecting batsman with a bender that doesn't break? Ear to ear "awww shucks" smile."

Beautiful.

We look forward to reading more well written stories by Nailon about local high school athletes and his fishing and hunting reports in the future.

Joe Hobson

Longview

