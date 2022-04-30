Letter: Thank you, Students in Need supporters

We appreciated the informative column in the April 24 edition of The Daily News concerning the 2022 Students in Need fundraiser and the decision to extend the drive through Memorial Day.

We believe a shot at the American dream and getting a college education still are the goals for many in our community. Every dollar you donate goes straight to Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to students so they can stay in school.

We have been supporters of the Students in Need drive since its inception. We have found the LCC Foundation to be good stewards of the resources and we have heard firsthand the positive outcomes the program has made in people’s lives.

If you have already donated to this year’s fundraiser, we thank you. If you have not yet had a chance to do so, please consider making a donation to this year’s fundraising efforts.

Mark and Theresa McCrady

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0