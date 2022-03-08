Letter: Thank a Canadian trucker today

It sounds like the western governors realized their requirements to prevent COVID are beyond what the public will accept. As soon as the Canadian truckers started their caravan, it was obvious the public, both Canadian and American, strongly supported their cause. Many of the state rules had put small businesses out of business. Restaurants and recreational businesses had fired their employees and were gone.

I credit the Canadian truckers with signaling a wakeup call to our governors that the rules didn't make sense to the public. It took a month to find research they could accept to justify why there needed to be a rule change. The change is here now.

Many of the ideas like distancing and washing hands will help us prevent sickness, which is good. Vaccines, in my view, are substantially effective in reducing the severity of the disease in sick patients, but seem to do little to reduce the spread.

Wash your hands, keep distance from people and thank the Canadian truckers for waking up our elected officials who finally have eliminated some very bad rules.

Bill Hallanger

Longview

