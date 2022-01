We so enjoy our Daily News. It is better than ever!

Your selections of journalist contributors is excellent and among the best in the land.

We especially enjoy our own Andre Stepankowsky. We are so glad he did not disappear after his retirement.

Thank you for the informative health articles for man and beast. Also, thank you for those on home improvements, gardening and the wonderful recipes.

Happy New Year to all.

Justine Buck

Kelso

