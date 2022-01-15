Letter: Taxpayers are not project subsidizers

Should taxpayer money be given to private landowners to make their property more valuable to developers?

On Dec. 28, the Longview City Council said yes to spending $2.8 million ARPA funds, intended to relieve pandemic hardship, “to extend utilities into five currently undeveloped parcels of land.” Councilor Mike Wallin justified the decision to “encourage residential infill and development where developers are already interested.”

The Dec. 28 and Nov. 18 meetings provided locations: 3808 Pennsylvania St., Olive Way, 236 30th Ave., Pine Street, and 5735 Ocean Beach Highway, and the scant information money was for “utilities.” All the sites are within developed neighborhoods, some with buildings, so presumably all already have access to utilities.

ARPA eligibility rules, final order Page 290, regarding water infrastructure, state “investments must be determined to be necessary when they are initiated,” and, “housing development must be in progress.”

The city has a multitude of pandemic created needs eligible under ARPA. Making private property more attractive to future developers is not justifiable under ARPA or as priority over other city needs.

Diane Dick

Longview

