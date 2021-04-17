Letter: Taking me back to 'smiling distance'

Reading the recent article by Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones regarding his eye contact with Prince Phillip brought back a lovely memory of my "almost eye contact" with Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. This happened right before, or soon after, World War II.

They were in their early teens, the same age as my older sister and I. We would play-act and pretend we were princesses.

This particular event was in the City Greyhound and football stadium in England where my dad worked. It was a very prestigious occasion so I was privileged he arranged to get seats for my sister and I. I didn't get the "eye contact" quite like Jones, but we were in "smiling" distance up in the stands.

I thank Jones for taking me back to something good in times past. Gen. Eisenhower's band was playing, too.

It is sad to hear Prince Phillip, also recognized as the Duke of Edinburg, passed away. I agree he truly and obviously loved the Queen. I am "proud to be an American" citizen since 1954.

Brenda G. Nanney

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0