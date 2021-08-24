Letter: Take global warming into account

County and port commissioners, city council members and mayors need to take the climate change threat seriously and quit relying solely on employment data and microeconomics in their decision making. Time is running out and the next 10 years will be critical. Do the research and ask the tough questions. There is ample planning information on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) website at ipcc.ch and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at irena.org. Much of the scientific information is distilled into online booklets of valuable information in layman terms.