Letter: Take global warming into account

Our civic leaders have a responsibility to consider the long-term effects of anthropogenic climate change when making decisions about land use, capital projects and operational maintenance.
County and port commissioners, city council members and mayors need to take the climate change threat seriously and quit relying solely on employment data and microeconomics in their decision making. Time is running out and the next 10 years will be critical. Do the research and ask the tough questions. There is ample planning information on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) website at ipcc.ch and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at irena.org. Much of the scientific information is distilled into online booklets of valuable information in layman terms.
Our civic leaders shouldn’t endorse any land or air-altering plan without first researching the potential consequences. Protect our farmland and shorelines, and refrain from entering into lease agreements until all the environmental impacts are reviewed by all stakeholders. The rezoning of 837 acres of Columbia County farmland is a good example of what not to do.
Mark Uhart
Kalama