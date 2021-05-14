Letter: Take comfort, repent, believe and be saved

Psalm 37 refreshed all of God's saints down through the ages. I would like to share a portion of Psalm 37, verses 12-18.
"The wicked plots against the righteous and gnashes at him with his teeth. The Lord laughs at him, for He sees his day is coming. The wicked have drawn their sword and bent their bow to cast down the afflicted and the needy, to slay those who are upright in conduct. Their sword will enter their own heart, and their bows will be broken. Better is the little of the righteous than the abundance of many wicked. For the arms of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord sustains the righteous. The Lord knows the days of the blameless, and their inheritance forever."
The ship is sinking. You need to get on the lifeboat, right here and right now. Jesus Christ is the lifeboat. I'm not talking about religion, I'm talking about a relationship with Jesus. Repent, believe and be converted today. Jesus is coming soon.
Lynn Harper
Kelso