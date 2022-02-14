Letter: Take back politicians' ill-gotten gains

Instead of Gov. Jay Inslee spending $840 million to help the homeless, just give every United States citizen a million bucks. That would cut welfare and it would bring new jobs in the construction and retail business. And quit sending billions of our hard-earned taxpayers' money on all these different countries, and waste less spending on things that don't mean squat. Delete all these politicians' bank accounts that they stole from us and then they could pay back SSI for all they took from them. Just look at what Obama gave the Talibans. We could have pulled our country out of debt with $80 billion. Then we could hire all these illegal immigrants to work for us instead of us working for them.