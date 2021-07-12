Letter: Systemic racism is obvious all around

In his July 6 letter, William Dennis bemoans the discussion of systemic racism as one without proof and seems to just view it as a figment of the "left's" imagination.

Ever heard of the Three-fifths Compromise? This was part of Article One of the U.S. Constitution and it allowed slave states to count their slave population in a manner that gave the states a greater level of representation for the purpose of maintaining the legality of slavery. That is part of the founding of this country. You can't get much more systemic than that.

How about redlining, a practice that was going on well into the 20th century that deprived many people of color access to mortgages and the chance to build their wealth through the "American dream" of owning a home.

The through line from one to another is plain as day, especially when you consider the myriad of other examples of disparate treatment of non-white Americans. It's American as apple pie and it persists because its existence is denied. Open your eyes/mind.

Nicholas Herboth

Rainier

