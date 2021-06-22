Letter: Systemic racism is happening now

What an honor to recognize an authority on racism and the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement living right here in Cowlitz County in the person of William Dennis.

I am not sure if Dennis is BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) or not.

If he is not BIPOC, he has benefitted his whole life through white privilege.

He, like all white people who read these words are part of the white supremacy system in the United States of America in 2021.

An example of systematic racism is happening today in at least eight to 22 states under the guise of stopping "voter fraud." In reality, these ALEC and Heritage Foundation sponsored state bills, are voter suppression laws. They are blatant and shameless attacks on BIPOC voting rights and on our fragile democracy as a whole.

Between 1866 and 1920, white people lynched more than 4,000 Black people in the U.S. for being black. Present day voter suppression laws are another form of white supremacy and another form of lynching.

Dennis, you are being called out. Show us your white fragility.

Joe Hobson

Longview

