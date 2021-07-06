Letter: 'Systemic racism' is empty rhetoric

A few weeks ago a writer used this page to sneer at Mike Pence for saying “systemic racism was a left wing myth.” I asked her to tell us how she defines systemic racism and to give some examples of it she has experienced or at least personally observed. Instead we got insults and rhetoric. No definition, no examples, no indication of ever encountering the systemic racism the left insists permeates American society. Probably because if we had a definition, people could compare it to the real world and see the charge that systemic racist really is a myth.