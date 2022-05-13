Letter: Supporting our local food supply is smart

Bill Gates is buying up agricultural land. Mega financier Jim Rogers says to invest in agriculture.
It looks like food shortages may loom in the future economy and we may become dependent on local sources. Azure, who delivered in Pacific states, had their headquarters burn down in Southern Oregon; and Jo's Country Market in Clatskanie burned down due to a coke machine wire. The building was old and insurance didn't cover much. Buying just the new supports will cost $22,000 and the permit is $5,000. Yvonne Krause also lost antique furnishings.
Please support the donation accounts at Fibre Federal Credit Union or Wauna Federal Credit Union under YvonneKrause/JosCountryMarket. She has a large fruit and veggie stand at the the Farmers Market here in Longview as well as one in Astoria. We will need our local food sources.
Leigh McKeirnan
Kelso