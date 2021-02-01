Letter: Support the U.S. Constitution

I don’t think the leftists in all of the branches of government and media understands us, whom they have called Trump supporters. They think mistakenly that our motivation is supporting Trump, but they are sooo wrong.

We don’t want Socialism. We believe in the Constitution. We believe in the sanctity of life. We believe in law and order. We value our freedoms.

This is the driving force behind our uniting to fight legally and peacefully, not for the man, but the issues he stands for.

It’s time for those who are Democrats and Republicans to put aside the hate for Trump and unite as Americans who loves America. It’s time for us to become Americans first and whichever party we are in second.

We are tired of these power hungry governors dictating to us. We are tired of the Democrats and Republicans playing chess using us as their pawns, blocking stimulus, overturning 37 good and beneficial to us prior orders, all to spite Trump and not caring about us, the people they are to serve.

Mae McCoy

Kelso